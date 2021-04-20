HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Cap Hits $7.30 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.30 million and $340,485.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

