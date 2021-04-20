HyperExchange Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $25,658.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

