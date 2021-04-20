I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $9,787.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00563790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.45 or 0.03459681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,819,708 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

