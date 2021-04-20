iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$68.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,337. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$37.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.1900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

