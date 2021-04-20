iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$71.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.59. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.92. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.1900004 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.