iA Financial’s (IAG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.57.

iA Financial stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.92.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.1900004 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

