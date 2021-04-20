Iain Michael Brown Sells 34,792 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Iain Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Iain Michael Brown sold 208 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,157.92.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 363,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

