Ï„Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $848,944.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31,897.06 or 0.56244299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $848,944.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.