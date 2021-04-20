ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.54

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.90. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 6,927,430 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

