Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.