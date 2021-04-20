IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $222.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.