IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEX traded as high as $222.80 and last traded at $222.54, with a volume of 13140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.85.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its 200 day moving average is $196.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

