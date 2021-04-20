IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.41. 2,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

