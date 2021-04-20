IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.
Shares of IEX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.41. 2,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
