iExec RLC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64.21 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $230.13 million and approximately $64.21 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00005194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

