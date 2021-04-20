IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.38

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.38 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 32.22 ($0.42). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 33.95 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,087,629 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.38. The company has a market capitalization of £35.79 million and a PE ratio of -37.72.

About IFG Group (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

