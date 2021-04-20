IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of £600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.64.
About IG Design Group
