IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of £600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.64.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

