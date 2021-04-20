Ignition Trading 71.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 64% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $363,700.38 and $149.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.28 or 1.00404924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,420,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,289 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

