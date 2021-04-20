iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

