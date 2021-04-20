Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

