Illumina (ILMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 5.10-5.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,614 shares of company stock worth $4,830,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

