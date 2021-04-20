Incent (INCNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $458,904.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Incent has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $458,904.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00280697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.67 or 0.00992872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00653656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,360.84 or 0.99816884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

