Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Independent Bank worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

