Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $513.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

