Indexed Finance Trading 43.5% Higher This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.86 or 0.00017531 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $792,558.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

