Infinitus Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $754,021.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitus Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00742071 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 894% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 836.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (CRYPTO:INF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,972,278 coins. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken . The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

