Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Stock Price Down 35.3%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) dropped 35.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

