Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

INGR opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

