Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $217.33 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $217.33 million and approximately $68.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.54 or 0.00023893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.