Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $673.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

