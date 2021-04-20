Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.24

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 47777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

