Insider Buying: Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCEL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.29. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

