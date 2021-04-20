Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).
Shares of IQGeo Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 36,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £61.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
