Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

Shares of IQGeo Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 36,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £61.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.13.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

