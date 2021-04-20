Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acme United stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

