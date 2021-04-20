Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,105. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 363,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

