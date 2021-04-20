Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,627 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,602,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Get Amesite alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.