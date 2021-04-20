Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO Sells 939 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 170,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Argan by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

