Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00.

BECN traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 649,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

