Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

