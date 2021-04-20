Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Sells 14,004 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $696,733.62.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

Shares of KRON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 186,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,367,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.