Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,611,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,641,720.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

RUP remained flat at $C$4.50 on Tuesday. 94,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,327. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.99 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

