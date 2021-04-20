Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 9,060 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 17,942,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

