Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 15,271 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,942,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

