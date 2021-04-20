Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

AZEK stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 906,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,504. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 81.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

