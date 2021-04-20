Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.
THRY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,337. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23.
Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
