Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

THRY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,337. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.