Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Sells 28,989 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 206,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

