Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 1,065,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,543. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

