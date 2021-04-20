Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0121

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 160% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 138.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $810,070.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.