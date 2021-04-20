Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 4.89% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

