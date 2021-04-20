Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 208,919 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

