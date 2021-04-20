Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00273307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.31 or 0.00935187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00661347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.88 or 1.00086760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

